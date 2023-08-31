Arizona Cardinals claim Carter O’Donnell off waivers, place Dennis Daley and Myjai Sanders on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals have made two more moves, placing both Dennis Daley and Myjai Sanders on injured reserve.

That means they both were injured heading into the season, but wanted to make sure they could bring them off of IR in four weeks if they are ready.

On the flipside, they have signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell from the Indianapolis Colts. In addition, the Cardinals placed offensive lineman Dennis Daley and linebacker Myjai Sanders on injured reserve. O’Donnell (6-5, 305) spent the past three seasons (2020-22) between the Colts active roster and practice squad but did not appear in a game. He originally signed with Indianapolis in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Alberta in Canada. A Red Deer, Alberta native, the 24-year old O’Donnell played four seasons (2016-19) at the University of Alberta where he earned first-team All-Canadian honors in 2019 and second-team honors in 2018.

There means there is one open roster spot... Likely for a long snapper.

Welcome to the desert, Carter.