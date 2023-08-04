Arizona Cardinals sign veteran running back Marlon Mack

The Arizona Cardinals made a move today to add a veteran running back behind James Conner as the team announced they have signed Marlon Mack.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Marlon Mack and has released long snapper Jack Coco. The signing took place today at the team’s training camp headquarters in Litchfield Park.

Mack (5-11, 210) has appeared in 55 career games (23 starts) and totaled 583 carries for 2,568 yards (4.4 avg.) and 21 touchdowns to go along with 65 receptions for 547 yards (8.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in six seasons with the Colts (2017-21), 49ers (2022) and Broncos (2022). The 27-year old Mack was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of South Florida. His best season came in 2019 with the Colts when he ran for a career-high 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack played with both the 49ers and Broncos last year.

Mack will wear jersey #32.