Pre-Season Week 1: Cardinals’ Roster Projection

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 03: Wide receiver Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

This is the first of four 53 man roster projections for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals. Today’s comes on the eve of the first week of pre-season games. Based on the players’ performances in the three pre-season games, we will tweak the roster predictions after each game, with the final projection coming on the eve of the NFL’s epic August 29th cutdown (from 90 to 53).

Note: Last 5 IN are highlighted in BOLD

Offense (25):

QB (3): 12-Colt McCoy; 15-Clayton Tune; 1-Kyler Murray*

RB (3): 6-James Conner; 32-Marlon Mack; 30-Keaontay Ingram*

TE (3): 85-Trey McBride*; 81-Noah Togiai; 84-Geoff Swaim (PUP: 86-Zach Ertz)

(PUP: 86-Zach Ertz) OL (10): 74-D.J. Humphries; 65-Elijah Wilkinson; 72-Hjalte Froholdt; 76-Will Hernandez; 70-Paris Johnson Jr.; 65-Kelvin Beachum; 79-Josh Jones; 71-Dennis Daley*; 50-Pat Elflein; 59-Jon Gaines II

WR (6): 2-Marquise Brown; 14-Michael Wilson; 83-Greg Dortch; 4-Rondale Moore; 0-Zach Pascal; 82-Andre Baccellia

Notes:

Kyler Murray —- there are reasons to believe that MOJO will want to keep Kyler on the roster in the event that he can start to practice within the first four weeks of the season.

Keonatay Ingram —- currently not practicing due to injury

Dennis Daley —- currently getting 1st team reps at the LG spot in competition with Elijah Wilkinson

OL —- because the Cardinals’ depth up front here is strong, it’s very likely that MOJO will keep the top 10 or perhaps trade one of the top 10 if they receive good value.

WR Andre Baccellia is having a very good camp and is making a strong case as WR6.

Defense (25):

DI (6): 90-Rashad Lawrence; 95-Leki Fotu; 93-Jonathan Ledbetter; 91-L.J. Collier; 94-Carlos Watkins; 98-Dante Stills

ILB (5): 7-Kyzir White; 51-Josh Woods; 44-Owen Pappoe; 56-Krys Barnes; 47-Ezekiel Turner

Edge (5): 25-Zaven Collins; 45-Dennis Gardeck; 97-Cameron Thomas; 41-Myjai Sanders*; 43 - Jesse Luketa (PUP: 18-B.J. Ojulari)

- (PUP: 18-B.J. Ojulari) CB (5): 20-Marco Wilson; 13-Kei’Trel Clark; 35-Christian Matthew; 33-Antonio Hamilton Jr.; 24-Rashad Fenton (PUP: 21-Garrett Williams)

S (4): 3-Budda baker; 9-Isaiah Simmons; 34-Jalen Thompson; 36-JuJu Hughes

Notes:

DT/DE Kevin Strong, with his run stuffing ability, has a good chance to make the 53 man roster. However, DT Dante Stills brings an inside pass rushing talent that JG/NR currently covet.

LB Ezekiel Turner is a standout on special teams and, imo, an under-rated LB.

OLB/DE Myjai Sanders is currently injured.

OLB Jesse Luketa’s disruptiveness on the edge and his special teams’ ability give him a very good chance to not only make the roster, but to be active on game days.

Interesting how JG/NR are giving the bulk of 1st team reps at CB2 to Kei’Trel Clark and Christian Matthew. Thus, one has to wonder whether veterans Antonio Hamilton Jr. and/or Rashad Fenton will show up big-time in the pre-season games.

S JuJu Hughes looked strong this week in pass coverage and will likely be in direct competition with Andre Chachere for the 4th safety spot.

Special Teams (3):

LS (1): 46-Aaron Brewer

K (1): 5-Matt Prater

P (1): 26-Matt Haack

Notes:

LS Aaron Brewer won the job over Jack Coco (recently released)

K Matt Prater might have a huge say in who the punter is if he prefers one as his holder.

P Matt Haack is a savvy veteran and a lefty (something Bill Belichick has long believed would give his coverage team an advantage). Word is that Haack and Nolan Cooney are neck and neck at this point.

Last 5 IN: (in competition with)

TE Geoff Swaim (Blake Whiteheart)

WR Adre Baccellia (Brandon Smith)

DT Dante Stills (Ben Stille)

OLB Jesse Luketa (Victor Dimukeje)

S JuJu Hughes (Andre Chachere)

Frist 5 OUT:

DT Kevin Strong Jonathan Ledbetter)

S Andre Chachere (JuJu Highes)

DT/DE Ben Stille (L.J., Collier)

OLB/DE Victor Dimikeje (Jesse Luketa)

CB Kris Boyd (Rahad Fenton)

ROTB Polls:

Poll Should the Cardinals keep Kyler Murray on the 53 man roster to begin the season? Yes

No vote view results 57% Yes (36 votes)

42% No (27 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Cardinals try to trade one of their top 4 offensive tackles (other than PJJ, of course)? Yes, D.J.

Yes, Beach

Yes, J.J.

No, keep the best depth possible vote view results 20% Yes, D.J. (14 votes)

13% Yes, Beach (9 votes)

7% Yes, J.J. (5 votes)

58% No, keep the best depth possible (39 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which oof the Last 5 IN would you take out? TE Swaim

WR Baccellia

DT Sills

OLB Luketa

S Hughes

None, I like all of them for the 53

Other, please identify in comments section vote view results 12% TE Swaim (6 votes)

32% WR Baccellia (16 votes)

2% DT Sills (1 vote)

12% OLB Luketa (6 votes)

14% S Hughes (7 votes)

28% None, I like all of them for the 53 (14 votes)

0% Other, please identify in comments section (0 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which one of the First 5 OUT would you like to keep ? DT Strong

S Chachere

DT/DE Stille

OLB/DE Dimukeje

CB Boyd

‘None of them

Other, please identify in comment section vote view results 25% DT Strong (13 votes)

0% S Chachere (0 votes)

19% DT/DE Stille (10 votes)

25% OLB/DE Dimukeje (13 votes)

9% CB Boyd (5 votes)

19% ‘None of them (10 votes)

0% Other, please identify in comment section (0 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should the Cardinals go with the punter whom K Matt Prater prefers as his placeholder? Yes

No

Keep two punters on the 53 like days of old vote view results 81% Yes (43 votes)

16% No (9 votes)

1% Keep two punters on the 53 like days of old (1 vote) 53 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts and reactions?