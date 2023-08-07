Arizona Cardinals stock up, stock down: Training camp risers, fallers

We are through the first full week of pads, we are heading into the first preseason game and we have some thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals at training camp.

Here are some early risers and fallers from training camp 2023.

Riser

Michael Wilson - Maybe the breakout star of camp, Wilson has been everything the Arizona Cardinals had hoped for and quite frankly more. In a room full of undersized, athletic freaks, Wilson at 6-2 213lbs is a different breed of receiver, and he has been an alpha at camp. The consensus, he has been the best receiver at camp, that has included more impressive performances from Greg Dortch.

Faller

Left Guard - Who is starting at left guard is one of the few questions heading into the preseason on offense. Dennis Daley and Elijah Wilkinson are fighting it out but no one is taking hold right now. Daley has started to get more run at the left guard position, but someone needs to step up and take hold.

Riser

Isaiah Simmons - Finally comfortable and playing free... safety Simmons looks like the player the Cardinals had hoped for when they drafted him eighth overall.

Faller

Cornerback Two - As a number of people have touched on this is one of the major question marks heading into the season. Who will be the corner opposite Marco Wilson? Now, who gets the reps because we have seen Christian Matthew, Antonio Hamilton, Kei’Trel Clark, but no on has grabbed hold of it. So, who wants it, or will it come from outside of the organization?

Riser

Paris Johnson Jr - The rookie has made himself known early and often. He basically is penned in at the right tackle spot for the season and he is taking control of it.

What have you seen from camp?