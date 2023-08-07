Arizona Cardinals activate B.J. Ojulari off of PUP list

The rookies have been making an impression on the fans and the coaches thus far and now another one is heading to camp, as the team announced they are activating B.J. Ojulari off of the physically unable to perform list.

The Arizona Cardinals need some folks to really show up as edge rushers this year after the retirement of J.J. Watt.

No one has taken that next step, Cam Thomas has bulked up and we will see where and how he is deployed, while Myjai Sanders has been sidelined with a hand injury.

Zaven Collins is now coming off the edge more, so we will see how that works out, while Ojulari finally gets to start working out.

There is some that have the opinion that maybe the Cardinals were holding back on bringing Ojuari out to practice until practices became closed to the public.

Or, maybe it just coincided to give Ojulari another week off.

Either way, for the first time, the Cardinals will have their second round pick on the field.