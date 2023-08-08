Cardinals Reacts Survey: Arizona Cardinals fans want to see Clayton Tune start the season at quarterback

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

As the Arizona Cardinals head into their first game of the 2023 preseason, the question on most fans mind is... Who starts at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals while Kyler Murray gets healthy?

Well, fans have their vote and it was pretty overwhelmingly that they want to see rookie Clayton Tune to start the season.

For the Cardinals fans in this category, it makes sense. We know what the peak of Colt McCoy is and we also know he is coming off another arm/shoulder issue, so who knows if he can even reach what he was.

It makes sense that fans would at least want to see what the rookie can do.

If you didn’t vote, where are you leaning?

