Three observations from the Arizona Cardinals first depth chart release

The Arizona Cardinals dropped their first depth chart of the 2023 season heading into the preseason.

There is not much interesting stuff in their, but there are three things that kind of caught my eye thus far, from how things are going in training camp.

Left guard is up for grabs

The Cardinals brought in Elijah Wilkinson and Dennis Daley, and they list Wilkinson as the starter heading into game one of the preseason, but the reality seems to be that it is split, slightly leaning Daley at this point.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals divvy up the picks heading into the preseason, but Daley seems to be getting a long look.

The defensive line is a smoke screen

From what we have seen, Rashard Lawrence being the third string nose is not happening, while Ledbetter and Collier are the other two consistently. Fotu has some good packages, but he has not out snapped in a lot of the practices we have seen.

The cornerback two is completely up for grabs

They list Antonio Hamilton Sr. as the opposite starter, but Kei’Trel Clark and Christian Matthew seem to be a starter just as much. They are getting a ton of looks with Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Isaiah Simmons on the field for most of the first team defensive snaps.

