The Arizona Cardinals start the preseason on Friday, so we have to talk about not just heading into the preseason, but what the Cardinals fans think of things heading into the preseason.

What grade is your confidence in the team heading into week one? Of course, we will look at the confidence coming out, but we need a baseline, right?

For me, it is a “B”.

What I mean by that is, I like what I have seen and heard, but now it needs to show up. Of course now it will matter how it shows on the field.

If we are assuming the best case is the on-field product is a “C”, hedging closer to a “D”, but we are seeing the team growing in the right direction, then I can live with a “B”.

Where are you at?