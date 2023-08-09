Marlon Mack tears achilles days after joining Arizona Cardinals

It was a short-lived time for Marlon Mack on the Arizona Cardinals.

According to the team, Mack tore his achilles yesterday, but the team has confirmed it now.

RB Marlon Mack is done for the season with an Achilles injury. Brutal injury for a guy who was here a few days. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 9, 2023

There has been some questions on the condition of the field, but this seems more innocuous than anything to blame on the condition of the turf.

This is the play in which Marlon Mack tore his Achilles, per @BoBrack pic.twitter.com/EgaFbm3WZH — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 9, 2023

This is tough for the Arizona Cardinals, but more than anything this sucks for Mack who has been having trouble getting back to form since his first achilles tear in 2020, during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack had 1,091 yards in 2019 and then came out and tore the achilles in week one.

Then he had a combined 44 carries the last two seasons.

It is just unfortunate to see a young guy who had a bright career continue to struggle to stay healthy.

Let’s hope two achilles injuries is not to many for Mack and he can come back and find some success in the NFL.