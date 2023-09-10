Cardinals vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are finally back!

The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach, new general manager and not a lot of hope.

Most fans see the writing on the wall, that this will be a tough season for the team, but maybe things can be a little different?

It is game one, so hope springs eternal before reality sets in, right?

Here is everything you need to know about game one of the 2023 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. AT

Location: FedEx Field — North Englewood, MD

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Go Cardinals!