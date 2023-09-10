Cardinals-Commanders injuries, matchups, preview, predictions and more

The Arizona Cardinals are back and they are taking on the Washington Commanders for their first game of the 2023 NFL season.

It could be a long one, and the initial injury is a problem, as their lone veteran backup Kelvin Beachum, is out with an injury.

We discuss that, then take a deep dive into some of the important individual matchups before breaking down if the Cardinals have any advantages heading into things.

It is a great way to kickoff game day for the first time all season.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Injury impact

(18:17) Individual and team matchups for game

(34:40) Keys to the game, players to watch, game predictions