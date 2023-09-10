Cardinals-Commanders 2023 Week one first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals are back baby!

Well, maybe not competitively speaking, but the team is back on the field and we will see what the new regime has in store.

They are without their quarterback, as Kyler Murray still tries to heal from his torn ACL, but they’ll turn to Josh Dobbs, lean on James Conner, and hope the defense can keep them in games.

Talk about all of that and more here.

Here is everything you need to know.

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. AT

Location: FedEx Field — North Englewood, MD

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7 per DraftKings Sportsbook