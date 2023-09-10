Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals head into regular season, L.J. Collier ready for new start, Dobbs or Tune and more

Happy game day one and all, we are finally ready for the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the regular season.

It is a new era, with a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon, a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, and... whatever else is happening.

We have all the news and notes from around the web to help you get ready, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

The Cardinals seek new edge rushers, and other news and notes before playing at Washington in Week 1

Gannon Era Set To Start With Cardinals Visiting Washington

Team expected to start three rookies in opener

Cardinals Pull Up Tackle From Practice Squad

With Beachum ailing, team elevates Jackson Barton

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons

Jonathan Gannon Press Conference - Friday, Week 1 vs Commanders

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannons speaks with the media Friday as the Cardinals finalize their preparation for their Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Game Trailer: Cardinals At Commanders

The regular season has arrived with the Cardinals headed to Washington, D.C. to play the Commanders.

Big Red Rage - Motivated Collier Set For Cardinals Debut

Ep. 628 - Defensive lineman L.J. Collier joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to discuss his upbringing in a tiny town, getting a fresh start after four years in Seattle, how he thinks he can strive in Nick Rallis' defensive system

Cardinals Cover 2 - Mr. Gannon Goes To Washington

Ep. 670 - Seven months after he was hired, Jonathan Gannon makes his head coaching debut when the Cardinals play at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It is Week 1 of Year 1 for Gannon and his staff.

Inside Joshua Dobbs' two-week crash course with Arizona Cardinals - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Learning the X's and O's of the Cardinals' offense may have been the easiest part of Dobbs' two-week transition to Arizona.

Source -- Cardinals' Ertz, Brown both expected to play vs. Commanders - ESPN

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Marquise Brown are both expected to play in the season opener Sunday against the Washington Commanders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals GM: Whoever is Cardinals' QB will be prepped

It could be half the season or more of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort playing it coy when talking quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray's 2023 return, expectations for the Arizona Cardinals

When will Kyler Murray return at quarterback for the Cardinals and what is expected of him if he plays this season?

Video: Cardinals Corner Special: Arizona Sports Jr. reporter predicts Cardinals 2023-24 season results - Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals putting finishing touches on Week 1 prep

The Arizona Cardinals still have plenty to accomplish before taking the field against the Washington Commanders.

Commanders DE Chase Young out for season opener vs. Cardinals

Commanders standout defensive end Chase Young will not suit up against the Cardinals in Sunday's season opener.

Cardinals' 1st challenge awaits in form of Commanders run defense

For a team dedicated to the ground game, the Cardinals are going to have their work cut out for them against a stingy Commanders run defense.

Cardinals elevate Barton, Chachere from practice squad for Week 1

The Cardinals elevated offensive lineman Jackson Barton and safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bickley: What Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon faces in Year 1

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon needs close games, to stay in control, exhibit leadership and identify his quarterback for 2024.

Commanders usher in a new era in season opener vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals and Commanders went through offseasons of major change and face off in the season opener on Sunday.