Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Active Players

Yesterday, the Cardinals announced that the two practice squad players they are calling up for Week 1 are T Jackson Barton and S Andre Chachere.
Earlier today, it was confirmed that WR Marquis Brown and TE Zach Ertz are ready to go and will be active.
WR Hollywood Brown and TE Zach Ertz both officially active.
Just a few minutes ago, the Cardinals reported their inactives:
Inactives vs. Commanders
Cardinals” Week1 Active Roster:
Offense:
- QB: Dobbs, Tune, Driskel*
- RB: Conner, Ingram, Demercado
- TE: Ertz, McBride, Swaim
- OL: Humphries, Wilkinson, Froholdt, Hernadez, Johnson Jr., Colon, Ishmael, Barton
- WR: Brown, Wilson, Moore, Pascal, Dortch
Defense:
- DI: Collier, Fotu, Ledbetter, Strong, Watkins
- ED: Collins, Gardeck, Ojulari, Thomas, Dimukeje, Luketa
- LB: White, Woods, Barnes, Turner
- CB: Wilson, Clark, Hamilton, Matthew, Boyd
- S: Baker, Thomson, Wallace, Chachere
Special Teams:
- K: Prater
- LS: Brewer
- P: Cooney
ROTB Questions:
- What are your observations, thoughts, concerns, hopes?
- Which players do you feel are surprise omissions, if any?
I want to get this posted asap. Thus, I will chime in with my observations in a few minutes.
Enjoy the game, pals!
PJJ’s Game Day Tribute to Dwayne Haskins:

Total Class Act pic.twitter.com/sO14PycnLi

Are you ready for some football?
Alright, let's hear it: The biggest NFL upset happens where today...?
