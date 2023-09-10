Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Active Players

Yesterday, the Cardinals announced that the two practice squad players they are calling up for Week 1 are T Jackson Barton and S Andre Chachere.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that WR Marquis Brown and TE Zach Ertz are ready to go and will be active.

#AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown and TE Zach Ertz both officially active. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2023

Just a few minutes ago, the Cardinals reported their inactives:

Cardinals” Week1 Active Roster:

Offense:

QB: Dobbs, Tune, Driskel*

RB: Conner, Ingram, Demercado

TE: Ertz, McBride, Swaim

OL: Humphries, Wilkinson, Froholdt, Hernadez, Johnson Jr., Colon, Ishmael, Barton

WR: Brown, Wilson, Moore, Pascal, Dortch

Defense:

DI: Collier, Fotu, Ledbetter, Strong, Watkins

ED: Collins, Gardeck, Ojulari, Thomas, Dimukeje, Luketa

LB: White, Woods, Barnes, Turner

CB: Wilson, Clark, Hamilton, Matthew, Boyd

S: Baker, Thomson, Wallace, Chachere

Special Teams:

K: Prater

LS: Brewer

P: Cooney

ROTB Questions:

What are your observations, thoughts, concerns, hopes?

Which players do you feel are surprise omissions, if any?

Enjoy the game, pals!

PJJ’s Game Day Tribute to Dwayne Haskins:

You see this Walter

Total Class Act pic.twitter.com/sO14PycnLi — HydnOutNow ☀️ (@FORREST077) September 10, 2023

STU GOTS OUR BACK! GO ! https://t.co/HMjZf9ktfw — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 10, 2023

Are you ready for some football?