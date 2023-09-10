 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Active Players

What is the team’s active roster for today’s game?

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, the Cardinals announced that the two practice squad players they are calling up for Week 1 are T Jackson Barton and S Andre Chachere.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that WR Marquis Brown and TE Zach Ertz are ready to go and will be active.

Just a few minutes ago, the Cardinals reported their inactives:

Cardinals” Week1 Active Roster:

Offense:

  • QB: Dobbs, Tune, Driskel*
  • RB: Conner, Ingram, Demercado
  • TE: Ertz, McBride, Swaim
  • OL: Humphries, Wilkinson, Froholdt, Hernadez, Johnson Jr., Colon, Ishmael, Barton
  • WR: Brown, Wilson, Moore, Pascal, Dortch

Defense:

  • DI: Collier, Fotu, Ledbetter, Strong, Watkins
  • ED: Collins, Gardeck, Ojulari, Thomas, Dimukeje, Luketa
  • LB: White, Woods, Barnes, Turner
  • CB: Wilson, Clark, Hamilton, Matthew, Boyd
  • S: Baker, Thomson, Wallace, Chachere

Special Teams:

  • K: Prater
  • LS: Brewer
  • P: Cooney

ROTB Questions:

  • What are your observations, thoughts, concerns, hopes?
  • Which players do you feel are surprise omissions, if any?

I want to get this posted asap. Thus, I will chime in with my observations in a few minutes.

Enjoy the game, pals!

PJJ’s Game Day Tribute to Dwayne Haskins:

Are you ready for some football?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...