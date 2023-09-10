Cardinals-Commanders second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals are… winning?

It’s a completely different style of play from the Arizona Cardinals as their defense is aggressive, sometimes overly, and creates opportunities and turnovers.

The offense is as expected, off.

Josh Dobbs is making sure he doesn’t hurt the team, instead taking sacks, throwing the ball away and checking down when needed.

Rondale Moore’s usage has been fun.

James Conner is running hard but doesn’t have a ton of space against a great Washington Commanders front four.

It shows what Jonathan Gannon wanted in the position while they wait for Kyler Murray to get healthy.

However, in the first half the defense has forced three turnovers, one leading to a Cam Thomas scoop and score touchdown off a Dennis Gardeck sack.

It is defense and special teams leading the way for the Cardinals.

The intensity is ratcheted up and it shows. Now can they close?

Let’s go Cardinals and enjoy the second half.