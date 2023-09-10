Arizona Cardinals show fight in close loss to Washington Commanders

It wasn’t the ending the Arizona Cardinals were hoping for, but the first outing in the Jonathan Gannon era showed that they have some things to build on, especially along the defensive side of the ball as the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Washington Commanders 20-16.

The Cardinals desperately need Kyler Murray back to have any chance on offense, but the way Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had the team playing was just different.

It is tough to explain, but there was a different level of intensity, there was more of a plan, and there was more aggressiveness.

The Cardinals pass rush showed up in a big way today, six sacks from five players with two by Dennis Gardeck, one causing a fumble that Cam Thomas scooped up and scored for the Cardinals lone touchdown for the Cardinals.

Zaven Collins added an interception and a fumble recovery in what was a stellar debut for Gannon and Nick Rallis.

On the flip side, those who questioned the decision to bring in and start Josh Dobbs were right, as Dobbs really struggled.

It is not necessarily on Dobbs, but instead, on making him the starter.

Let’s hope they are ready for the New York Giants next week.