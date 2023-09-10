NFL Week 2 Opening Odds: Cardinals vs. Giants

The Arizona Cardinals had a decent game, the New York Giants had a terrible game, and yet the Giants come into week two as road favorites over the Cardinals.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are 5.5-point underdogs heading into the week two matchup.

The Cardinals had a chance to beat the Washington Commanders on the road in their first game, but had some issues with newly traded for quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Instead, a good defensive effort went to waste because of a really poor offensive performance and yet it was definitely more impressive than what we saw tonight from the Giants.

Watching the line progress over the next week will be interesting after what was an inverse of what most people expected to happen today.

It is the home opener for the Cardinals, will they be able to clean up the penalties, while still playing as aggressively? Will the offense find any sort of rhythm in game two?

Let’s hope week two looks better for the Arizona Cardinals.