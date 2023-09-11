Red Rain Podcast: Cards Fumble Away Near Victory

For three quarters versus the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, the 2023 Arizona Cardinals were playing aggressive defense and solid special teams while clinging to a 16-10 lead, plus a significant lead in the turnover battle.

That’s when the Commanders prolific defense made a much expected charge and the Cardinals’ offense led by QB Josh Dobbs, in his 2nd week with the team, committed two costly turnovers that led to the Commanders’ come from behind 20-16 win.

Click here for an analysis off the game —- from the highs to the ultimate frustrations.

Kudos to Nick Rallis' defense and Jeff Rodgers' special teams for playing aggressively and well enough to make team a winner today. Take away the costly early penalties and the team still might have won despite the Cardinals' poorly prepared offense. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 10, 2023

The FO's decision in March to stick w injured McCoy and not sign better veteran QB cost team this Week 1 game. The trade for Dobbs for absurd 5th rd. pick & starting him over Tune a panic move. Dumping best LT Josh Jones for absurd 5th weakened the OL. Anyone watch DJ today? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 10, 2023

Any QB who wouldn't just hop on the fumbled snap on a 2nd-down play in 17-16 game does not deserve much slack. The last thing you want your QB to do is try to pick up ball instead. Unless it's 4th down. The 3rd-down strip sack up 16-10 was also last thing you want your QB to do. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 10, 2023

Let's try this again fans: which QB do you want to start? The team's rookie 5th round pick whose been running the offense since April? Or the career backup QB in his 3rd week with team who this preseason was far outplayed by a rookie QB in CLE? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 10, 2023

In this episode I make a detailed argument as to why the Cardinals should start Clayton Tune and should have started him Week 1 Please cast your vote in this Twitter poll.

Your thoughts?