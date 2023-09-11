 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Cards Fumble Away Near Victory

By Walter Mitchell
For three quarters versus the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, the 2023 Arizona Cardinals were playing aggressive defense and solid special teams while clinging to a 16-10 lead, plus a significant lead in the turnover battle.

That’s when the Commanders prolific defense made a much expected charge and the Cardinals’ offense led by QB Josh Dobbs, in his 2nd week with the team, committed two costly turnovers that led to the Commanders’ come from behind 20-16 win.

Click here for an analysis off the game —- from the highs to the ultimate frustrations.

In this episode I make a detailed argument as to why the Cardinals should start Clayton Tune and should have started him Week 1 Please cast your vote in this Twitter poll.

Your thoughts?

