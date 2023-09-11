 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals’ Week 1 PFF Grades

What team and players grades surprise you the most?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Cardinals Week 1 ’PFF grades:

Team Overall: 57.1 —- 27th of 30 teams

Defense: 57.7 —- 22nd of 30 teams

  • 91.2 —-Dennis Gardeck
  • 76.6 —- Victor Dimukeje
  • 72.4 —- Kevin Strong
  • 68.7 —- B.J. Ojulari
  • 67.7 —- Budda Baker
  • 67.0 —- Jonathan Ledbetter
  • 66.8 —- Marco Wilson
  • 64.8 —- Jesse Luketa
  • 63.7 —- Cameron Thomas
  • 63.2 —- Antonio Hamilton
  • 62.8 —- K’Von Wallace
  • 61.6 —- Kyzir White
  • 61.4 —- Leki Fotu
  • 60.5 —- Andre Chachere
  • 59.3 —- Kei’Trel Clark
  • 57.7 —- Zaven Collins
  • 55.3 —- Krys Barnes
  • 50.8 —-Jalen Thompson
  • 37.0 —- L.J. Collier
  • 25.9 —- Josh Woods

Offense: 55.5 —- 25th of 30 teams

  • 83.3 —- James Conner
  • 75.9 —- Will Hernandez
  • 72.7 —- Geoff Swaim
  • 66.8 —- Keaontay Ingram
  • 66.1 —- Trey McBride
  • 65.0 —- Marquise Brown
  • 60.4 —- Emari Demercado
  • 58.2 —- Jesse Luketa
  • 57.6 —- Michael Wilson
  • 55.6 —-Zach Pascal
  • 54.6 —- Rondale Moore
  • 52.2 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.
  • 51.8 —- Zach Ertz
  • 47.8 —- D.J. Humphries
  • 46.8 —- Hjalte Froholdt
  • 44.4 —- Josh Dobbs
  • 30.7 —- Elijah Wilkinson

Special Teams —- 52.9 —- 26th of 30 teams —- Top 5 grades for players with 10+ ST snaps:

  • 69.1 —- Antonio Hamilton
  • 68.3 —- Victor Dimukeje
  • 62.5 —- Kris Boyd
  • 60.3 —- Greg Dortch
  • 60.0 —- Jesse Luketa

Which grades stick out most significantly to you?

What personnel changes, if any, would you like to see the coaches make for Week 1?

