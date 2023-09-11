Here are the Cardinals Week 1 ’PFF grades:
Team Overall: 57.1 —- 27th of 30 teams
Defense: 57.7 —- 22nd of 30 teams
- 91.2 —-Dennis Gardeck
- 76.6 —- Victor Dimukeje
- 72.4 —- Kevin Strong
- 68.7 —- B.J. Ojulari
- 67.7 —- Budda Baker
- 67.0 —- Jonathan Ledbetter
- 66.8 —- Marco Wilson
- 64.8 —- Jesse Luketa
- 63.7 —- Cameron Thomas
- 63.2 —- Antonio Hamilton
- 62.8 —- K’Von Wallace
- 61.6 —- Kyzir White
- 61.4 —- Leki Fotu
- 60.5 —- Andre Chachere
- 59.3 —- Kei’Trel Clark
- 57.7 —- Zaven Collins
- 55.3 —- Krys Barnes
- 50.8 —-Jalen Thompson
- 37.0 —- L.J. Collier
- 25.9 —- Josh Woods
Offense: 55.5 —- 25th of 30 teams
- 83.3 —- James Conner
- 75.9 —- Will Hernandez
- 72.7 —- Geoff Swaim
- 66.8 —- Keaontay Ingram
- 66.1 —- Trey McBride
- 65.0 —- Marquise Brown
- 60.4 —- Emari Demercado
- 58.2 —- Jesse Luketa
- 57.6 —- Michael Wilson
- 55.6 —-Zach Pascal
- 54.6 —- Rondale Moore
- 52.2 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.
- 51.8 —- Zach Ertz
- 47.8 —- D.J. Humphries
- 46.8 —- Hjalte Froholdt
- 44.4 —- Josh Dobbs
- 30.7 —- Elijah Wilkinson
Special Teams —- 52.9 —- 26th of 30 teams —- Top 5 grades for players with 10+ ST snaps:
- 69.1 —- Antonio Hamilton
- 68.3 —- Victor Dimukeje
- 62.5 —- Kris Boyd
- 60.3 —- Greg Dortch
- 60.0 —- Jesse Luketa
Which grades stick out most significantly to you?
What personnel changes, if any, would you like to see the coaches make for Week 1?
