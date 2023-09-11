Here are the Cardinals Week 1 ’PFF grades:

Team Overall: 57.1 —- 27th of 30 teams

Defense: 57.7 —- 22nd of 30 teams

91.2 —-Dennis Gardeck

76.6 —- Victor Dimukeje

72.4 —- Kevin Strong

68.7 —- B.J. Ojulari

67.7 —- Budda Baker

67.0 —- Jonathan Ledbetter

66.8 —- Marco Wilson

64.8 —- Jesse Luketa

63.7 —- Cameron Thomas

63.2 —- Antonio Hamilton

62.8 —- K’Von Wallace

61.6 —- Kyzir White

61.4 —- Leki Fotu

60.5 —- Andre Chachere

59.3 —- Kei’Trel Clark

57.7 —- Zaven Collins

55.3 —- Krys Barnes

50.8 —-Jalen Thompson

37.0 —- L.J. Collier

25.9 —- Josh Woods

Offense: 55.5 —- 25th of 30 teams

83.3 —- James Conner

75.9 —- Will Hernandez

72.7 —- Geoff Swaim

66.8 —- Keaontay Ingram

66.1 —- Trey McBride

65.0 —- Marquise Brown

60.4 —- Emari Demercado

58.2 —- Jesse Luketa

57.6 —- Michael Wilson

55.6 —-Zach Pascal

54.6 —- Rondale Moore

52.2 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.

51.8 —- Zach Ertz

47.8 —- D.J. Humphries

46.8 —- Hjalte Froholdt

44.4 —- Josh Dobbs

30.7 —- Elijah Wilkinson

Special Teams —- 52.9 —- 26th of 30 teams —- Top 5 grades for players with 10+ ST snaps:

69.1 —- Antonio Hamilton

68.3 —- Victor Dimukeje

62.5 —- Kris Boyd

60.3 —- Greg Dortch

60.0 —- Jesse Luketa

Which grades stick out most significantly to you?

What personnel changes, if any, would you like to see the coaches make for Week 1?