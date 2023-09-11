 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

Talk about the Monday Night Football game with your friends.

By Seth Cox
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: USA TODAY Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is the final game of the first week of the 2023 NFL season and it is a familiar face in a new place, and a team looking to get back into Super Bowl contention.

It is the Buffalo Bills at the New York Jets and it is the debut of Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform.

After the debacle of Sunday Night Football, hopefully the weather and the game are better tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
National TV: ESPN
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
Betting line: Bills -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

It has not been a great week for picks, but that is not uncommon in week one of the season.

Here are the staff picks for tonight’s game via our friends at TallySight.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...