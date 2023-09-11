Bills vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

It is the final game of the first week of the 2023 NFL season and it is a familiar face in a new place, and a team looking to get back into Super Bowl contention.

It is the Buffalo Bills at the New York Jets and it is the debut of Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform.

After the debacle of Sunday Night Football, hopefully the weather and the game are better tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

National TV: ESPN

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Bills -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

It has not been a great week for picks, but that is not uncommon in week one of the season.

Here are the staff picks for tonight’s game via our friends at TallySight.