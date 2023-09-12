ROTB Week 2 NFL Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

Week 1 is now in the books.
Current ROTB Standings: (thanks to CCF, out 2021 Champion):
3 ***Rawdy, ***Wilmot515, ***nkaiser8, ***iacardsfan
2 Havasubaby93, BradHemphill, brainofj, Blackram928, brrberry, JethroBodine, CCF
1 Chambana81, RyanMac7, Riggodrill, Dobbaliciais, CapKidd, ERauch, RedRun, CFWA, Mitch
*** denotes those who score a perfect 3/3
Who is going to go 3/3 in Week 2?
NFL Week 2 point spreads:
- Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)
- Green Bay Packers (-1) at Atlanta Falcons (+1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) at Detroit Lions (-5.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+1.5) at Houston Texans (-1.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5)
- Chicago Bears (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Tennessee Titans (+3)
- New York Giants (-4.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-7) at Los Angeles Rams (+7)
- New York Jets (+3) at Dallas Cowboys (-3)
- Washington Commanders (+3.5) at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
- Miami Dolphins (-2.5) at New England Patriots (+2.5)
- New Orleans Saints (-3) at Carolina Panthers (+3)
- Cleveland Browns (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)
My Picks:
- Tampa Bay Bucs (-3) over Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3) over Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants (-4.5) over Arizona Cardinals
Your Picks?
