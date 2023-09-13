Cardinals Reacts Survey Week 2: Which player needs to step-up against the New York Giants?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week one went better on defense than most expected and was about what most Arizona Cardinals fans expected on offense.

Especially when you consider that they went with Josh Dobbs who had been in house about two weeks.

So, this week outside of the normal confidence question we want to know who on the Arizona Cardinals needs to step up the most?

Dobbs is the obvious one, and likely the run away winner, but I added some others as well.

D.J. Humphries struggled in his first game back from injury since last year. He had about 25 preseason snaps and it showed.

L.J. Collier didn’t have a bad game, but he had a very nondescript game.

Jalen Thompson is one of the leaders of the defense but had some miscues that led to big series for the Commanders.

So, is it the obvious or are you writing Dobbs off and want to see someone else step up?

