The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are both looking for their first win... and first offensive points of the season.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants: Everything you need to know for Week 2

It was what many expected, as the Arizona Cardinals defense kept the game close, while their offense struggled against the Washington Commanders in week one.

Now, in week two they get the New York Giants, the only team in the NFL without a point scored on the season.

Of course, it is also a battle of 0-1 teams where neither team has scored and offensive touchdown, so we will see how that plays out this week and which team gets their first offensive touchdown first, and which team can come away with a victory.

The Giants are a little beat up physically as well as emotionally after last week, but the physically part may be the most important, as they could be without their left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Evan Neal, their right tackle and seventh overall pick last year has been awful, and Mark Glowinski their starting right guard was the worst rated offensive lineman in the league last week.

On the flipside, the Arizona Cardinals desperately need their offensive line and quarterback to play better this week if they want to get an early win in before Kyler Murray comes back, or they could be staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start.