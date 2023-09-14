 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans Episode 4: Washington Week 1 Review

A packed show for reviewing Week 1 with new co-host @PancakesSoul of the first loss of the season, how the rookies and defense fared and if the Cardinals had a chance to win that game (or not) in the end

By Blake Murphy
  • A quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the first loss of the season
  • How the rookies fared & if Josh Dobbs did enough to earn a second start
  • Why the Cardinals’ lead at the half was a false positive (or was it?)
  • Why Cardinals fans should be thrilled with Gannon & Rallis

