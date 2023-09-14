The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans Episode 4: Washington Week 1 Review

PODCAST LINKS (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, etc.)
A packed show for reviewing Week 1 with new co-host @PancakesSoul
- A quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the first loss of the season
- How the rookies fared & if Josh Dobbs did enough to earn a second start
- Why the Cardinals’ lead at the half was a false positive (or was it?)
- Why Cardinals fans should be thrilled with Gannon & Rallis
