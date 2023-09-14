Vikings vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming staff picks and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

We have what should be an interesting game tonight, as two playoff teams from 2022 are matching up, including the defending NFC East Champions.

The first week gave us mixed results, with the Minnesota Vikings losing a close one to... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Philadelphia Eagles held on in a close one against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are missing some key pieces tonight, so that will give us a good idea of how deep their roster is.

Here is everything you need to know

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Date: Thursday, Sept 14, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: FedEx Field — North Englewood, MD

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Eagles -6.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

