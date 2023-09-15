Arizona Cardinals looking to keep on roll against Giants, Josh Dobbs says this week is night and day and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the New York Giants this weekend and we have all the information from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Kent Somers: Empathy If Not Sympathy, And That NFL Week 1

A look around the league and the first showings of the NFC West

Cardinals, Joshua Dobbs Know They Need Offensive Jump

Explosive plays needed as unit settles in with veteran QB

Cardinals ready to host former teammate Isaiah SImmons when Giants visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense

Folktales: Common Threads

The Cardinals have had their look evolve over their 100-plus seasons

Paris Johnson Explains His Penalty, And Will Hernandez Understands

Rookie tackle flagged for pulling someone off a pile

The Snap Count Story - Week 1

Defense uses significant rotations on line, outside linebacker

Joshua Dobbs sees 'night and day' progress from Cardinals in one week - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Despite Dobbs having little time to prepare, Arizona was close to being 1-0. With more time on task, the QB is confident the offense can make a leap.

Video: Bickley Blast: Arizona Cardinals' best chance to rebuild home-field advantage is against the Giants - Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign Tyreek Maddox-Williams to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Attention to detail imperative for Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

There's a lot of work to be done for Cardinals players and coaches ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs seeing 'night and day' offensive growth

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has seen noticeable improvement from the offense ahead of its Week 2 tilt against the Giants.

Bickley: Can Gannon get wish of Cardinals homefield advantage?

First impressions work both ways. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon impressed the Valley in his debut. What will he think of us?

Arizona Cardinals have had sack parties against Daniel Jones, Giants

In two games against the Cardinals, Daniel Jones has been sacked 14 times. He was sacked seven times in Week 1 and AZ had six vs. Washington.

Arizona Cardinals had veteran long snapper in for tryout

35-year-old long snapper Jake McQuaide had a tryout for the Cardinals on Thursday.

Giants-Cardinals history: Arizona seeks 5th straight win in series

The Giants have a commanding 80-46-2 all-time record against the Cardinals but haven't beaten them since 2011.

Former Cardinal Isaiah Simmons doesn’t do much in Giants debut

Simmons played 15 defensive snaps and had one tackle.