5 Cardinals-Giants questions with Big Blue View: Daniel Jones extension, rebounding from the Cowboys loss and more

Happy Friday one and all.

The New York Giants are coming off one of their worst performances in a while... so where do they go from here against the Arizona Cardinals?

I talked with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View about the Giants and how they rebound.

1. Let’s not go overboard with the game one debacle… Instead, what were your thoughts on the Daniel Jones contract and what are the expectations? Can he continue to grow in your opinion?

— The Giants didn’t pay Jones to keep doing what he did last year. They paid Jones because they think last year, when he finally had competent coaching and a healthy Saquon Barkley, was just the tip of the iceberg for what he is capable of. The expectations are that he will produce better numbers, that after adding Darren Waller and other playmakers, that the Giants will score more. I do believe he can continue to grow. What the ceiling is I don’t know, but I think you can win with Jones.

2. It’s probably too early to get any idea on the Isaiah Simmons trade, but do you expect his role to continue to grow, or will it simply be based on production?

— I honestly don’t expect Simmons to become an every-down player. I think Micah McFadden will be at that linebacker spot on early downs, or when the run is expected. I think Simmons will be used as a versatile pass-rush specialist. The more the Giants can put opposing offenses in passing situations, and the more plays Simmons makes, the more he will get on the field.

3. Andrew Thomas was given a huge extension, Evan Neal was a top 10 pick, did fans overreact to one game or are their worries about one or both?

— There are no worries about Andrew Thomas. He is an All-Pro left tackle, one of the top five players in the game at that position. Well, there is worry that he might not play Sunday because he has a hamstring injury. Point is, he is a great player.

There is a lot of worry about Evan Neal. He had an awful rookie season after being the No. 7 overall pick. He was terrible Sunday against Dallas, looking completely overwhelmed. The Giants are counting on Neal to take some steps forward in his second season. If he shows this season that he just isn’t capable of being a competent right tackle it won’t surprise anyone if a move to guard is in his long-term future.

4. Obviously a bounce back is the hope from a bunch of the known commodities, who is someone under the radar you think Arizona fans should know?

— Sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins out of Old Dominion isn’t under the radar for Giants fans, but he probably is nationally. He earned a role as a starting cornerback. Maybe safety Jason Pinnock. Maybe second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who might make his return vs. Arizona after suffering a torn ACL late last season.

5. Despite the ugly, Giants are five-point road favorites according to DraftKings SportsBook. how do you see this one playing out?

— The Giants are the better team. They aren’t yet an upper-echelon team, obviously, but they should win this game. I think they will. It would be nice if they won it convincingly to help erase the sting of Sunday, but I’m not sure that will happen.