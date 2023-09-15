Cardinals-Commanders Week 1 reactions, takeaways

Happy Friday one and all.

We are back with a breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals narrow loss to the Washington Commanders.

First, what did Jess and I think of the defensive performance? Is it replicable and what did we think of the usage and snap rates?

Next, what happened on offense, were there positives to take away and do we expect it to get better.

Finally, we address the game as a whole and I give a couple of hot takes on some of the penalties that occurred.

It is a great hour of podcast talk to sit back, relax and enjoy.

(1:00) Takeaways from the defensive performance

(23:09) Takeaways from the offensive performance

(34:19) Other takeaways