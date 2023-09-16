Cardinals Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans want to see Josh Dobbs step up in week two

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This was an easy one and taking the bait, but it needed to be asked.

Fans are not blind, and the work of Josh Dobbs in week one has them already questioning some things.

While fans are mostly confident in the direction of the franchise, they also know that if things are going to get any better, no player more needs to step up than Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs was by far the biggest issue on Sunday, but some of that should have been expected based on lack of time and frankly talent.

Yet, he has a chance to put himself into a positive position moving forward if he can answer the bell.

Speaking of answering the bell, team captain and veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries needs to do just that as well.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.