Cardinals-Giants DraftKings Week 2 prop bets: Fade the quarterbacks, trust the running backs

The Arizona Cardinals kept it close and in doing so got the best of me in my week one prop bets.

We went 1-2, so we are slightly down on the season after Terry McLaurin was held in check, James Conner grinded out 62 yards, and the one we hit... Joey Slye kicking two field goals.

We are back this week and are going to take advantage of some of the lines from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are my three favorite prop bets for week two for the Arizona Cardinals against the New York Giants.

Daniel Jones o0.5 interceptions +150

Jones was super careful with the ball last year. So, of course he opened 2023 with two interceptions and two fumbles. I think this is a good one to fire on and get us back in the black on the season. The Cardinals are aggressive, will put Jones in pressure situations and have a good shot to force a turnover.

Daniel Jones o34.5 rushing yards -110

Jones averages about 43 yards a game under Brian Daboll. The Cardinals will bring the heat and be aggressive, so I think he will have chances to get there.

Matt Prater o1.5 field goals made +120

Another plus money bet. Prater had two last week, should have a shot in getting there again this week.

I think Prater is going to have a lot of points this year.

Good luck one and all.