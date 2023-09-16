A Guess at the Cardinals’ active players for Week 2, plus Valentine’s Views Giants’ Podcast

After yesterday’s GAME STATUS report that was issued by the Arizona Cardinals, we have learned the following:
Game Status vs. Giants pic.twitter.com/SR3keiqIJb— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2023
My guess is that S Budda Baker, T Kelvin Beachum and DT Leki Fotu will be active and ready to play in this week’s game.
Therefore, in light of the need on the defensive interior and safety (depth), the. players who could make the most sense to be activated or called up this week from the practice squad are:
- DT Dante Stills (pictured above) —- from active roster (who was on the inactive last week)
- DT Ben Stille —- from practice squad —- if Leki Fotu is declared inactive
- S Andre Chachere —- from practice squad
ILBs Kris Barnes and Owen Pappoe should have increased roles on defense, now that Josh Woods is out for this week.
If the coaches want to wait another week on activating Kelvin Beachum, then the options from the Cardinals’ 53 man roster are:
- T Carter O’Donnell
- T/G Ilm Manning
From the practice squad:
- Jackson Barton (who was brought up last week)
Cardinals” Week 2 Active Roster Prediction:
Offense:
- QB: Dobbs, Tune, Driskel*(49th man)
- RB: Conner, Ingram, Demercado
- TE: Ertz, McBride, Swaim
- OL: Humphries, Wilkinson, Froholdt, Hernadez, Johnson Jr., Colon, Ishmael, Beachum
- WR: Brown, Wilson, Moore, Pascal, Dortch
Defense:
- DI: Fotu, Ledbetter, Strong, Watkins, Stills
- ED: Collins, Gardeck, Ojulari, Thomas, Dimukeje, Luketa
- LB: White, Pappoe, Barnes, Turner
- CB: Wilson, Clark, Hamilton, Matthew, Boyd
- S: Baker, Thomson, Wallace, Chachere*
Special Teams:
- K: Prater
- LS: Brewer
- P: Cooney
Valentine’s Views (Giants’ Podcast)
Ed Valentine of The Big Blue View, invited Seth Cox to join him on his product this week. However, due to Seth’s extremely busy work schedule, he asked me to join Ed. The podcast is 34 minutes long.
We talk Isaiah Simmons, Justin Pugh, tanking and a whole more as we preview Giants-Cardinals with Walter Mitchell (@WBJMitch) of @RevengeofBirds on a new Valentine’s Views podcast.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 15, 2023
Podcast:https://t.co/6dLkuv47Um
YouTube:https://t.co/svw0Qto9r7
Topics Discussed:
- Cardinals perceived tanking
- The question of wanting your team to win or to tank
- Jonathan Gannon’s early impact
- Cardinals’ trades involving Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones and Josh Dobbs
- Best QB of 2019 Draft class debate: Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones?
- Whether the Giants should try to sign G Justin Pugh
- Cardinals who might be available at the trading deadline
Special thanks to Ed for reaching out to us at ROTB and for being such an outstanding host.
Enjoy the game, Birdgang! As we say, “Rise Up Red Sea!”
ROTB Questions:
- Which 48 players do you want to see dressing on Sunday?
- How would you answer some of the same questions that Ed asked me?
- How would you answer this question?
Question to fans who embrace the tank: cay you look Budda Baker directly into his eyes and tell him that you hope the team plays super hard, but, in the end, does whatever it can to lose?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 15, 2023
Your vote?
Poll
Can you look Budda Baker directly into his eyes and tell him that you hope the team plays super hard, but, in the end, does whatever it takes to lose?
-
13%
Yes, no problem whatsoever
-
6%
Tough to do, but, for Caleb Williams, yes
-
20%
Honestly, no
-
60%
No, relish in the will to win
