A Guess at the Cardinals’ active players for Week 2, plus Valentine’s Views Giants’ Podcast

What 48 payers will be active for the Cardinals this week and how would you answer the Cardinals-related questions that Ed Valentine asked me?

By Walter Mitchell
Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After yesterday’s GAME STATUS report that was issued by the Arizona Cardinals, we have learned the following:

My guess is that S Budda Baker, T Kelvin Beachum and DT Leki Fotu will be active and ready to play in this week’s game.

Therefore, in light of the need on the defensive interior and safety (depth), the. players who could make the most sense to be activated or called up this week from the practice squad are:

  • DT Dante Stills (pictured above) —- from active roster (who was on the inactive last week)
  • DT Ben Stille —- from practice squad —- if Leki Fotu is declared inactive
  • S Andre Chachere —- from practice squad

ILBs Kris Barnes and Owen Pappoe should have increased roles on defense, now that Josh Woods is out for this week.

If the coaches want to wait another week on activating Kelvin Beachum, then the options from the Cardinals’ 53 man roster are:

  • T Carter O’Donnell
  • T/G Ilm Manning

From the practice squad:

  • Jackson Barton (who was brought up last week)

Cardinals” Week 2 Active Roster Prediction:

Offense:

  • QB: Dobbs, Tune, Driskel*(49th man)
  • RB: Conner, Ingram, Demercado
  • TE: Ertz, McBride, Swaim
  • OL: Humphries, Wilkinson, Froholdt, Hernadez, Johnson Jr., Colon, Ishmael, Beachum
  • WR: Brown, Wilson, Moore, Pascal, Dortch

Defense:

  • DI: Fotu, Ledbetter, Strong, Watkins, Stills
  • ED: Collins, Gardeck, Ojulari, Thomas, Dimukeje, Luketa
  • LB: White, Pappoe, Barnes, Turner
  • CB: Wilson, Clark, Hamilton, Matthew, Boyd
  • S: Baker, Thomson, Wallace, Chachere*

Special Teams:

  • K: Prater
  • LS: Brewer
  • P: Cooney

Valentine’s Views (Giants’ Podcast)

Ed Valentine of The Big Blue View, invited Seth Cox to join him on his product this week. However, due to Seth’s extremely busy work schedule, he asked me to join Ed. The podcast is 34 minutes long.

Topics Discussed:

  • Cardinals perceived tanking
  • The question of wanting your team to win or to tank
  • Jonathan Gannon’s early impact
  • Cardinals’ trades involving Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones and Josh Dobbs
  • Best QB of 2019 Draft class debate: Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones?
  • Whether the Giants should try to sign G Justin Pugh
  • Cardinals who might be available at the trading deadline

Special thanks to Ed for reaching out to us at ROTB and for being such an outstanding host.

Enjoy the game, Birdgang! As we say, “Rise Up Red Sea!”

ROTB Questions:

  • Which 48 players do you want to see dressing on Sunday?
  • How would you answer some of the same questions that Ed asked me?
  • How would you answer this question?

Your vote?

Poll

Can you look Budda Baker directly into his eyes and tell him that you hope the team plays super hard, but, in the end, does whatever it takes to lose?

view results
  • 13%
    Yes, no problem whatsoever
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    Tough to do, but, for Caleb Williams, yes
    (2 votes)
  • 20%
    Honestly, no
    (6 votes)
  • 60%
    No, relish in the will to win
    (18 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

