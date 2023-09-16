The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Jess Root of Cards Wire previews Week 2

PODCAST LINKS (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, etc.)
Blake & Marcos preview week 2 with guest @senorjessroot of Cards Wire and the Rise Up, See Red podcast
- Why Arizona’s defense came to play vs. Washington
- Is Jonathan Gannon just...hated for no reason?
- The top playmaker on Arizona’s defense
- Could this be the last chance for AZ to win a game for a while vs. NYG?
- Where Isaiah Simmons’ revenge game fits into the narrative
