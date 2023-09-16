 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Jess Root of Cards Wire previews Week 2

Blake & Marcos preview week 2 with guest @senorjessroot of Cards Wire and the Rise Up, See Red podcast talking about Jonathan Gannon’s accomplishments (and hate) as well as previewing the Giants home opener

By Blake Murphy
Blake & Marcos preview week 2 with guest @senorjessroot of Cards Wire and the Rise Up, See Red podcast

  • Why Arizona’s defense came to play vs. Washington
  • Is Jonathan Gannon just...hated for no reason?
  • The top playmaker on Arizona’s defense
  • Could this be the last chance for AZ to win a game for a while vs. NYG?
  • Where Isaiah Simmons’ revenge game fits into the narrative

