The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Jess Root of Cards Wire previews Week 2

Blake & Marcos preview week 2 with guest @senorjessroot of Cards Wire and the Rise Up, See Red podcast

Why Arizona’s defense came to play vs. Washington

Is Jonathan Gannon just...hated for no reason?

The top playmaker on Arizona’s defense

Could this be the last chance for AZ to win a game for a while vs. NYG?

Where Isaiah Simmons’ revenge game fits into the narrative

