Cardinals vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the New York Giants this afternoon as we get ready for hopefully one of the few remaining chances at win early this season.

Daniel Jones and the Giants are coming off a terrible performance in week one, and are looking to get things right before they have to take on the San Francisco 49ers later this week. Can Jonathan Gannon get to Jones like he did Sam Howell last week?

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Field — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +4 per DraftKings Sportsbook