Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

We are onto Week 2, where the Revenge of the Birds staff definitely struggled.

For the Arizona Cardinals game, we were OK, but the rest of the NFL... Well I think everyone is trying to figure that out, with help from the DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

Here are the top games this week, and all of our picks will be at the bottom.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-4.5) over/under 47.5

The Seahawks disappointed in week one, and the Lions looked like they were for real. Can the Seahawks bounce back, or will they start in an 0-2 hole?

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars over/under 51

This is the main game of the day. This is a great matchup and one the Chiefs desperately want to win. Not for their playoff lifes or anything, but to try and stay in early contention for the AFC’s top seed.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) over/under 46.5

The Ravens are 1-0, the Bengals are 0-1. This could be a big game in the AFC North, as the Bengals don’t want to fall two games behind the Ravens early.

Here are the rest of the games and out picks with help from our friends at TallySight.