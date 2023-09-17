Cardinals-Giants Week 2 preview, matchups, keys, picks & predictions

Happy Sunday one and all.

It is time for the Arizona Cardinals home opener and the second game of the 2023 season against the New York Giants.

As always, Jess and I are back to preview the game, give you our thoughts on the matchup and breakdown the opponent.

We start off by discussing if we can glean anything from the New York Giants debacle against the Dallas Cowbys.

From there, we preview the matchups and if the Arizona Cardinals can pull off the upset.

It is a great hour of Arizona Cardinals talk, so sit back, relax and enjoy

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Topics and times:

(1:00) What are the Giants?

(21:26) Keys to the game, matchups to watch

(39:22) Picks, predictions, prop bets