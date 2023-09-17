Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants, Kyzir White sets the tone and pays for it, Isaiah Simmons is back and more

Happy game day one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals look to put on a show today against the New York Giants.
And local fans need a palate cleanser after what happened in Tempe last night. Let’s hope the Cardinals can deliver.
Enjoy.
Zach Pascal Helps Dawg Mentality, And Friday Before The Giants
Cardinals Place L.J. Collier On Injured Reserve
Chachere promoted to active roster from practice squad
Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule
Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari will play against brother Azeez for first time when New York Giants visit
Edge rushers on opposite sides for Cardinals' home opener
Sideline Exchange: Dennis Gardeck
Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck stops by after his standout game in the season opener against the Washington Commanders and to preview the Cardinals Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants
Cardinals In Focus: Week 2 vs Giants
This week on Cardinals in Focus... We have the blind-side coverd... as tackle DJ Humphries was Mic'd up last weekend, in a physical battle with the Commanders. History came full-circle on the eve of the season in the nations's capital.
Game Trailer: Week 2 vs New York Giants
Get up and get ready for the Cardinals home opener this Sunday at State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals take on the New York Giants Week 2 of the 2023 season
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Kevin Harlan
Ep.63 - The legendary Kevin Harlan joins Dave Pasch to discuss all things broadcasting including what it was like calling Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury during the Jets and Bills game on Monday Night Football.
Big Red Rage - Gardeck The Barbarian Shines
Ep. 629 - Linebacker Dennis Gardeck joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his standout performance against the Commanders and the upcoming home opener against the Giants at State Farm Stadium.
Cardinals Cover 2 - A Giant Challenge Ahead For James Conner, Offense
Ep. 673 - Running the football is key. And sure, that can be said each week, but perhaps more so this week. The expectation is James Conner needs to have a big day in order for the Cardinals to get a win.
Isaiah Simmons eyeing Week 2 win, not revenge vs. Cardinals
For the first time since getting dealt to the Giants this offseason, ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.
Arizona Cardinals eager to kick off home slate the right way
The Arizona Cardinals return to the nest for their first regular season game since Christmas 2022, looking to right the ship at home.
Arizona Cardinals' Pappoe answers grade schoolers' questions
Arizona Cardinals rookie Owen Pappoe was pranked by walking into an interview room with 7-year-olds, which produced hilarious results.
Cardinals promote three to active roster, Collier to IR
The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted three to the active roster and placed L.J. Collier on inured reserve.
Victor Dimukeje, Cardinals defense embrace ‘inflict pain’ mentality
In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Arizona Cardinals revealed their new defensive philosophy in the first quarter.
NFL fines Arizona Cardinals' Kyzir White for hit on QB Sam Howell
The NFL has issued a fine to Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White for his hit on Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell.
Brothers BJ, Azeez Ojulari to be opponents for 1st time ever
The Cardinals and Giants play this Sunday, giving the Ojulari brothers their first experience as opponents in a football game.
Arizona Cardinals’ keys to the game in Week 2 vs. New York Giants
If the Cardinals can do these things, they can sneak a home win over a 2022 playoff team.
Arizona Cardinals place L.J. Collier placed on IR with biceps injury
Collier is expected to need surgery to repair his injured biceps.
Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Week 2 Q&A preview
Giants Wire managing editor Dan Benton takes Cardinals fans behind enemy lines to get a look at the Giants.
