Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants, Kyzir White sets the tone and pays for it, Isaiah Simmons is back and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals look to put on a show today against the New York Giants.

And local fans need a palate cleanser after what happened in Tempe last night. Let’s hope the Cardinals can deliver.

Enjoy.

Zach Pascal Helps Dawg Mentality, And Friday Before The Giants

Cardinals Place L.J. Collier On Injured Reserve

Chachere promoted to active roster from practice squad

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium

Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari will play against brother Azeez for first time when New York Giants visit

Edge rushers on opposite sides for Cardinals' home opener

Sideline Exchange: Dennis Gardeck

Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck stops by after his standout game in the season opener against the Washington Commanders and to preview the Cardinals Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants

Cardinals In Focus: Week 2 vs Giants

This week on Cardinals in Focus... We have the blind-side coverd... as tackle DJ Humphries was Mic'd up last weekend, in a physical battle with the Commanders. History came full-circle on the eve of the season in the nations's capital.

Game Trailer: Week 2 vs New York Giants

Get up and get ready for the Cardinals home opener this Sunday at State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals take on the New York Giants Week 2 of the 2023 season

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Kevin Harlan

Ep.63 - The legendary Kevin Harlan joins Dave Pasch to discuss all things broadcasting including what it was like calling Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury during the Jets and Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Big Red Rage - Gardeck The Barbarian Shines

Ep. 629 - Linebacker Dennis Gardeck joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his standout performance against the Commanders and the upcoming home opener against the Giants at State Farm Stadium.

Cardinals Cover 2 - A Giant Challenge Ahead For James Conner, Offense

Ep. 673 - Running the football is key. And sure, that can be said each week, but perhaps more so this week. The expectation is James Conner needs to have a big day in order for the Cardinals to get a win.

Isaiah Simmons eyeing Week 2 win, not revenge vs. Cardinals

For the first time since getting dealt to the Giants this offseason, ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals eager to kick off home slate the right way

The Arizona Cardinals return to the nest for their first regular season game since Christmas 2022, looking to right the ship at home.

Arizona Cardinals' Pappoe answers grade schoolers' questions

Arizona Cardinals rookie Owen Pappoe was pranked by walking into an interview room with 7-year-olds, which produced hilarious results.

Cardinals promote three to active roster, Collier to IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted three to the active roster and placed L.J. Collier on inured reserve.

Victor Dimukeje, Cardinals defense embrace ‘inflict pain’ mentality

In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Arizona Cardinals revealed their new defensive philosophy in the first quarter.

NFL fines Arizona Cardinals' Kyzir White for hit on QB Sam Howell

The NFL has issued a fine to Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White for his hit on Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell.

Brothers BJ, Azeez Ojulari to be opponents for 1st time ever

The Cardinals and Giants play this Sunday, giving the Ojulari brothers their first experience as opponents in a football game.

Arizona Cardinals’ keys to the game in Week 2 vs. New York Giants

If the Cardinals can do these things, they can sneak a home win over a 2022 playoff team.

Arizona Cardinals place L.J. Collier placed on IR with biceps injury

Collier is expected to need surgery to repair his injured biceps.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Week 2 Q&A preview

Giants Wire managing editor Dan Benton takes Cardinals fans behind enemy lines to get a look at the Giants.