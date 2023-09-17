Cardinals-Giants first half open thread

It has been a weird start to the NFL Sunday, but the Arizona Cardinals have already won with the Houston Texans getting blown out at home by the Indianapolis Colts. It isn’t over as of this writing, but they are down 31-10.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are hurting on defense, which hurts this team, as Budda Baker, Leki Fotu and Josh Woods will all be out today.

Let’s hope the defense is still up to the task against the New York Giants.

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Field — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +4 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Go Cardinals!