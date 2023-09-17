Arizona Cardinals open as huge home underdogs to Dallas Cowboys

It is not a surprise at this point and we likely won’t see it another way this season, but the Arizona Cardinals once again will be home underdogs.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are +12.5-point home underdogs heading into next Sunday’s game.

I am unofficially guessing that is the largest spread as underdogs for the Arizona Cardinals since moving to State Farm Stadium, but could be wrong.

This is no surprise, as the Dallas Cowboys have looked like one of, if not the best teams in the NFC while the Cardinals are coming off one of the worst blown leads in franchise history.

The one thing we have to give the Arizona Cardinals and Jonathan Gannon through two weeks is that they are at least covering as they are 2-0 against the spread.

Two touchdowns and one extra point is a lot, and the Cardinals have been game in both contests this year.

It’ll be interesting to see if there is any hangover from this week’s loss.