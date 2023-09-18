Arizona Cardinals place Budda Baker on injured reserve, bring in number of safeties

It has been a bad start to the season for the Arizona Cardinals on the field and now it is getting worse.

After an embarrassing come from ahead loss yesterday, the Cardinals take another kick in the shorts with the news that Budda Baker is going on injured reserve.

Baker is the heart and soul of the defense, and now they will be without their captain and leader.

The team has signed Qwuantrezz Knight off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad to their active roster, while they also brought in Joey Blount to the practice squad.

From the team:

Knight (6-0, 199) spent his rookie season on the 49ers practice squad after signing with San Francisco in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from UCLA. The 25-year old Knight spent preseason with the 49ers and was on their practice squad the first two weeks of the season. While at UCLA, Knight started 19 games in two seasons and had 106 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery after previously playing at both Maryland and Kent State. Blount (6-1, 201) played 11 games with Seattle last season after joining the Seahawks in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Virginia. He had one fumble recovery on defense and eight tackles on special teams with Seattle last season. The 24-year-old Blount appeared in 54 games (32 starts) at Virginia and had 306 tackles, 21 passes defensed, 19.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Get well soon, Budda and welcome aboard Qwuantrezz.