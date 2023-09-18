Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

A Monday Night Football overlapping double dip on this fine Monday.
The NFL decided that this week we would get two games playing somewhat at the same time. We likely will get the first half of the first game before the next game starts.
Here is everything you need to know about both games tonight.
Who: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
National TV: ESPN
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (color analyst)
Betting line: Saints -3 per DraftKings Sportsbook
Who: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
National TV: ABC
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst)
Betting line: Browns -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the picks from the Revenge of the Birds staff from our friends at TallySight.
