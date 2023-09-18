Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

A Monday Night Football overlapping double dip on this fine Monday.

The NFL decided that this week we would get two games playing somewhat at the same time. We likely will get the first half of the first game before the next game starts.

Here is everything you need to know about both games tonight.

Who: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2023

Time: 4:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

National TV: ESPN

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (color analyst)

Betting line: Saints -3 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Who: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

National TV: ABC

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst)

Betting line: Browns -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the picks from the Revenge of the Birds staff from our friends at TallySight.