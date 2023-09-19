 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Week 3 Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ROTB Standings —- after Week 2’s NFL games: (thanks to CCF!)

5 ***blackram928, Rawdy, Wilmot515, iacardsfan, nkaiser8

4 ***Riggodrill, ***Dobbaliciais, Havasubaby93, CCF

3 JethroBodine, RyanMac7, ERauch, Mitch

2 CFWA, BradHemphill, brainofj, brrberry, RGWH, Chambana81, Red Run

1 CapKidd

NFL Week 3 point spreads:

My Picks:

  • DET (-4.5) over ATL
  • WAS (+6.5) over BUF
  • SEA (-4.5) over CAR

Your Picks?

