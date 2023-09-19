ROTB Week 3 Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

ROTB Standings —- after Week 2’s NFL games: (thanks to CCF!)
5 ***blackram928, Rawdy, Wilmot515, iacardsfan, nkaiser8
4 ***Riggodrill, ***Dobbaliciais, Havasubaby93, CCF
3 JethroBodine, RyanMac7, ERauch, Mitch
2 CFWA, BradHemphill, brainofj, brrberry, RGWH, Chambana81, Red Run
1 CapKidd
NFL Week 3 point spreads:
- New York Giants (+10) at San Francisco 49ers (-10)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+4.5) at Cleveland Browns (-4.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+4.5) at Detroit Lions (-4.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+1.5) at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)
- Houston Texans (+9.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5)
- Denver Broncos (+7) at Miami Dolphins (-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)
- New England Patriots (-2.5) at New York Jets (+2.5)
- Buffalo Bills (-6.5) at Washington Commanders (+6.5)
- Carolina Panthers (+4.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (-12.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+12.5)
- Chicago Bears (+12.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
My Picks:
- DET (-4.5) over ATL
- WAS (+6.5) over BUF
- SEA (-4.5) over CAR
Your Picks?
