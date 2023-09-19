Arizona Cardinals are showing fight and tanking right 2 weeks into the season

It has been two weeks and two things are apparent.

The Arizona Cardinals are playing harder under Jonathan Gannon in year one than they did in Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph’s final season.

Second, the talent gap is quite evident for the Arizona Cardinals, especially as injuries continue to creep in.

As the New York Giants continued to creep back in the game, it became evident that the Cardinals need an alpha along the front of the defense that could make a play.

Asking for a Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa is a lot, but what about a Carl Granderson who has looked great for the New Orleans Saints, or even a Georeg Karlaftis who they could have drafted last year?

However, the playing hard, being in games late and showing they are moving in the right direction, they are just outmanned has also led to two losses and the Cardinals are one of nine teams sitting at 0-2.

That means, as of week two, the Cardinals would have two top eight picks.

From Tankathon:

The problem now... The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers look as inept if not more inept than the Cardinals right now. So, could Chicago who likely would need Caleb Williams at this juncture, out tank the Cardinals?

Through two weeks, things are on track, and the name to remember for the Cardinals on defense in the 2024 draft is Jer’Zhan Newton.