Cardinals Reacts Survey Week 3: Are you buying the direction of the Arizona Cardinals still?

After two weeks and two losses that probably should have been wins... a potential 0-10 start staring them in the face unless a franchise savior can come back and perform miracles, are you still confident in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MFVVMD/">Please take our survey</a>

It is quite the question. No one expected much from this team heading into the season and outside they are living up to expectations, as they are universally looked at as the worst team in the league.

So, are you buying they are where they belong, or are they exceeding expectations or falling short?

I enjoy the discourse and seeing where fans think the team is in their journey to transform from what was left over.

