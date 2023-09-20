The Arizona Cardinals are 0-2 and now enter the tough part of their schedule.

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know for Week 3

It has not been a good, or really bad start to the season for the Arizona Cardinals, but more an expected result with a positive process.

That may be ending this week though, as the Arizona Cardinals open up a tough stretch of games against some of the top contenders in the NFL, and they start it off this week against a team in the Dallas Cowboys who have looked like one of the best teams in the league.

The Cowboys have a devastating defense and their offense has done a nice job of letting the defense wreak havoc on their opponents and keeping them in positive situations.

Now, can the Cardinals keep things close as injuries creep in, and they take on a Cowboys defense that has allowed 10 points on the season.

Josh Dobbs has his full assortment of weapons still, but the offensive line has been only okay, with rookie Paris Johnson Jr and Will Hernandez leading the way.

Defensively things are a concern, because L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins are likely both done for the season, meaning they are down to late round rookies and off the street free agents.

