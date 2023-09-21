 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys All Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly tears ACL at practice

The Dallas Cowboys lost a huge piece of their defense at practice on Thursday per reports.

By Seth Cox
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals were going to have a tough season, we were all aware of that and through a couple of weeks they have had to deal with a ton of injuries on top of lacking talent.

On the flipside, the Dallas Cowboys have looked like the class of the NFL through two weeks, leaning on a dominant defense.

Well, it looks like that could be taking a hit.

According to multiple reports, All Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has torn his ACL at practice on Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys.

It’ll be a shock for the Cowboys and will likely have little to no impact on the overall outcome of the game on Sunday, but it will be a massive issue moving forward as they look to compete with San Francisco and Philadelphia in the NFC.

The 49ers and Eagles boast a plethora of receiving talent, and Diggs is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL.

Let’s hope he is able to make a speedy recovery.

