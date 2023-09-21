Dallas Cowboys All Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly tears ACL at practice

The Arizona Cardinals were going to have a tough season, we were all aware of that and through a couple of weeks they have had to deal with a ton of injuries on top of lacking talent.

On the flipside, the Dallas Cowboys have looked like the class of the NFL through two weeks, leaning on a dominant defense.

Well, it looks like that could be taking a hit.

According to multiple reports, All Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has torn his ACL at practice on Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys.

With Trevon Diggs feared to have torn his ACL in a non-contact 1-on-1 drill at practice today, the Cowboys are looking at potentially losing one of their top defenders. https://t.co/sIMHehK9Ew — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2023

It’ll be a shock for the Cowboys and will likely have little to no impact on the overall outcome of the game on Sunday, but it will be a massive issue moving forward as they look to compete with San Francisco and Philadelphia in the NFC.

The 49ers and Eagles boast a plethora of receiving talent, and Diggs is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL.

Let’s hope he is able to make a speedy recovery.