Giants at 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming staff picks and more

It is week three of the NFL season already, it is flying by.

The Arizona Cardinals blew a close one after getting out to a big lead against the Giants and the 49ers look like they are just coasting until they get to the NFC Playoffs, that is how good they are this year.

So, do the Giants have any sort of a chance to hang with the NFC West favorites and one of the top teams in the NFL?

With the injury report, it sure doesn’t seem like it.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 2: New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Date: Thursday, Sept 21, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: 49ers -10.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

