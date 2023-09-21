 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8. The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Week 2 Giants Fallout

The Cardinals get off to a 20-0 lead only to blow it and lose 31-28 to Daniel Jones and the Giants

By Blake Murphy
  • Can we expect improvement continually from Josh Dobbs and the offense?
  • What defensive look did Arizona have that got exposed in the second half?
  • Why did Daniel Jones and the Giants suddenly make a comeback?
  • The impact of missing Budda Baker

