8. The Red Bird Reboot: A Podcast for Arizona Cardinals Fans — Week 2 Giants Fallout

The Cardinals get off to a 20-0 lead only to blow it and lose 31-28 to Daniel Jones and the Giants

Can we expect improvement continually from Josh Dobbs and the offense?

What defensive look did Arizona have that got exposed in the second half?

Why did Daniel Jones and the Giants suddenly make a comeback?

The impact of missing Budda Baker

