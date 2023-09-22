Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with injuries, Dallas Cowboys suffer big blow, Kyler Murray talks rehab and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

Three weeks into the 2023 NFL season and injuries are already mounting, so let’s get that and more from around the web to help you get your day started with Arizona Cardinals news.

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football"

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the 2023 game against the Giants through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Cowboys Week

Topics include the fight to the finish, home-field advantage, and Garrett Williams

Kent Somers: Digging Out Of The 0-2 Hole In The NFL

Several teams face huge games this week to keep the math on their side

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation

Cardinals running back James Conner has gotten almost all the running back touches through two games

Cardinals haven't given many touches to a second player

Kyler Murray 'Itching' To Get Back On Field For Cardinals

Quarterback sends out message via social media

Joshua Dobbs, Running And Trucking To The End Zone

Quarterback showed he can get physical if the situation calls for it

Cardinals DT Carlos Watkins to undergo biceps surgery - ESPN

Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins will need surgery for his biceps injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Giants and is expected to miss a significant amount of time, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday.

Victor Dimukeje seeing hard work pay off in Year 3 with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals teammates knew Victor Dimukeje could make an impact defensively. He just needed a chance to prove himself.

Arizona Cardinals sign DL Jacob Slade to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made two moves on the practice squad Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Jacob Slade and waiving wide receiver Daniel Arias.

Arizona Cardinals defensive line in next-man-up mode in Week 3

Despite availability issues ripping through the Arizona Cardinals defensive line room, DC Nick Rallis is confident in the group's depth.

When will Kyler Murray return? 'Soon,' he posts in rehab video

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ended a TikTok post of some ACL rehab work with 'soon.' Is that a sign he's near a return?

Cardinals' Carlos Watkins needs surgery, L.J. Collier on the mend

Carlos Watkins is expected to miss time with a biceps injury that needs surgery, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing wide receiver Jeff Smith.

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs 'trusting the process' of NFL journey

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs has had quite the NFL road to get to where he is today.

Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals Week 3 injury report

The banged up Arizona Cardinals are searching for their first win of the year when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.