Arizona Cardinals fans still believe in the direction of the organization

The Arizona Cardinals are 0-2 and likely have a high chance to be 0-10 unless Kyler Murray can come back and help fix things.

So, are fans going to continue to believe in the direction of the organization as the losses pile up?

Well, after two weeks, and a terrible come from ahead loss, the answer is yes.

It is slightly down from the previous week, where 77% of fans were still confident, but it is still a majority.

So, will the likely beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys change things? Like, I am curious to those who are responding or even if you are not, what will change your perception?

