Cardinals sign Roy Lopez to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing 26-year-old Roy Lopez to their practice squad, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Homecoming story: #Cardinals are signing former #Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez, per a league source, to their practice squad initially. AZ native, healthy again after straining his hamstring, injury settlement w/ Texans, has outstanding work ethic, should make his way to… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2023

Lopez, a 2021 sixth-round pick, started 29 games for the Houston Texans over the last two seasons. In 33 games, he had 67 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Earlier this month, Lopez was waived by the Texans with an injury settlement after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

The addition of Lopez makes sense for Arizona considering starting defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins landed on injured reserve with bicep injuries. Starting nose tackle Leki Fotu is also questionable to play on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

As it stands, rookie sixth-round pick Dante Stills is slated to make his first career NFL start for the Cardinals tomorrow alongside Jonathan Ledbetter and Kevin Strong Jr.

Arizona’s defensive line depth continues to get thinner and so Lopez could be elevated to their active roster sooner rather than later.

Lopez returns to his home state of Arizona having attended Mesquite High School in Gilbert, AZ and being a University of Arizona alum.